$1,650+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Elantra
Limited Sunroof Leather Snow Tires Selling AS-IS
2012 Hyundai Elantra
Limited Sunroof Leather Snow Tires Selling AS-IS
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Sold As Is
$1,650
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 334,904 KM
Vehicle Description
A 1 owner trade in 2012 Hyundai Elantra Limited that runs and drives fine but needs some body work to the rocker panels. Engine short block was replaced under warranty at 236002 km at the Hyundai dealership he bought it from. There are some scratches, scrapes and dents as shown in the pictures. Sunroof and heated leather seats. Bluetooth, XM radio, a CD/MP3 player and steering wheel mounted audio controls. We have not checked the car for safety so "Do Not Ask What It Needs To Certify" as we do not know past the rocker panels. Comes with Hercules Avalanche snow tires on rims that 2 have 5/32 and the other 2 have 7/32 tread wear remaining. Come see the car and it can be test driven, or bring your mechanic along if you wish. SOLD AS-IS
The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Pentastic Motors
Email Pentastic Motors
Pentastic Motors
Call Dealer
519-335-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-335-6565