A 1 owner trade in 2012 Hyundai Elantra Limited that runs and drives fine but needs some body work to the rocker panels. Engine short block was replaced under warranty at 236002 km at the Hyundai dealership he bought it from. There are some scratches, scrapes and dents as shown in the pictures. Sunroof and heated leather seats. Bluetooth, XM radio, a CD/MP3 player and steering wheel mounted audio controls. We have not checked the car for safety so Do Not Ask What It Needs To Certify as we do not know past the rocker panels. Comes with Hercules Avalanche snow tires on rims that 2 have 5/32 and the other 2 have 7/32 tread wear remaining. Come see the car and it can be test driven, or bring your mechanic along if you wish. SOLD AS-IS

The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

334,904KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 5NPDH4AE9CH120995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 334,904 KM

Vehicle Description

A 1 owner trade in 2012 Hyundai Elantra Limited that runs and drives fine but needs some body work to the rocker panels. Engine short block was replaced under warranty at 236002 km at the Hyundai dealership he bought it from. There are some scratches, scrapes and dents as shown in the pictures. Sunroof and heated leather seats. Bluetooth, XM radio, a CD/MP3 player and steering wheel mounted audio controls. We have not checked the car for safety so "Do Not Ask What It Needs To Certify" as we do not know past the rocker panels. Comes with Hercules Avalanche snow tires on rims that 2 have 5/32 and the other 2 have 7/32 tread wear remaining. Come see the car and it can be test driven, or bring your mechanic along if you wish. SOLD AS-IS

The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

