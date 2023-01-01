$41,988+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 2500
Laramie Diesel 4X4 Leather Sunroof Loaded
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10340538
- Stock #: 217940
- VIN: 3C6UD5FL8CG217940
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 178,689 KM
Vehicle Description
A fully loaded and beautiful condition 2012 Ram 2500 Laramie that is powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Heated and cooled leather seats with room for 5 people and heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Remote start, built-in electric brake controller and dual climate controls. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, CD player and a back-up camera with rear park assist system. Sprayed in box liner and hard folding tonneau cover along with 5th wheel rails and a 16K Husky 5th wheel hitch included. A must-see Laramie 2500.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
