Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 RAM 2500

178,689 KM

Details Description Features

$41,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2012 RAM 2500

2012 RAM 2500

Laramie Diesel 4X4 Leather Sunroof Loaded

Watch This Vehicle

2012 RAM 2500

Laramie Diesel 4X4 Leather Sunroof Loaded

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

  1. 1692910043
  2. 1692910043
  3. 1692910043
  4. 1692910043
  5. 1692910043
  6. 1692910042
  7. 1692910095
  8. 1692910094
  9. 1692910043
  10. 1692910043
  11. 1692910043
  12. 1692910043
  13. 1692910095
  14. 1692910095
  15. 1692910095
  16. 1692910095
  17. 1692910095
  18. 1692910043
  19. 1692910095
  20. 1692910095
  21. 1692910095
  22. 1692910095
  23. 1692910095
  24. 1692910095
  25. 1692910095
  26. 1692910095
  27. 1692910095
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
178,689KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10340538
  • Stock #: 217940
  • VIN: 3C6UD5FL8CG217940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,689 KM

Vehicle Description

A fully loaded and beautiful condition 2012 Ram 2500 Laramie that is powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Heated and cooled leather seats with room for 5 people and heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power rear sliding window. Remote start, built-in electric brake controller and dual climate controls. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, CD player and a back-up camera with rear park assist system.  Sprayed in box liner and hard folding tonneau cover along with 5th wheel rails and a 16K Husky 5th wheel hitch included. A must-see Laramie 2500. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

2012 RAM 2500 Larami...
 178,689 KM
$41,988 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 43,376 KM
$39,988 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 Sport ...
 194,548 KM
$27,988 + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory