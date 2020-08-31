Menu
2012 RAM 2500

173,043 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2012 RAM 2500

2012 RAM 2500

ST Diesel 6 Speed Many new parts

2012 RAM 2500

ST Diesel 6 Speed Many new parts

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

173,043KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 173,043 KM

2012 Ram 2500 with a 6.7L  Cummins engine and a 6 speed standard transmission. 4 wheel drive. New 33X12.50R20LT tires. New brakes and a new clutch in this beautiful Ram 2500. Seating for 6 people. Bluetooth. Built in electric brake controller. Rear slider. Spray in box liner. Power group including windows, locks and mirrors. A must see 6 speed 4 wheel drive Ram.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS ADD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Engine Immobilizer
Turbocharged

