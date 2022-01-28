Menu
2012 RAM 3500

189,601 KM

Details Description Features

$44,988

+ tax & licensing
$44,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2012 RAM 3500

2012 RAM 3500

Longhorn Diesel 4X4 Western Canada Truck No rust

2012 RAM 3500

Longhorn Diesel 4X4 Western Canada Truck No rust

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,988

+ taxes & licensing

189,601KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8255198
  • Stock #: 313512
  • VIN: 3C63D3FL7CG313512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,601 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived from salt free British Columbia is this beautiful 2012 Ram 3500 Laramie/Longhorn powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive.  No rust on this Ram anywhere and fully loaded with all the options boxes checked off from navigation to DVD and sunroof to power rear slider. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls as well as power adjust pedals and built in electric brake controller. Back-up camera and rear park assist. Sprayed in boxliner on the 6.5 foot length box and step bars were installed. The Mud Terrain tires are pretty much new and almost full tread remaining. This 3500 Longhorn must be seen as the entire truck from frame to interior and body to box is just so clean! [ see the attached pictures.]

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Bed Liner
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

