2012 RAM 3500
Longhorn Diesel 4X4 Western Canada Truck No rust
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 189,601 KM
Vehicle Description
Just arrived from salt free British Columbia is this beautiful 2012 Ram 3500 Laramie/Longhorn powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. No rust on this Ram anywhere and fully loaded with all the options boxes checked off from navigation to DVD and sunroof to power rear slider. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls as well as power adjust pedals and built in electric brake controller. Back-up camera and rear park assist. Sprayed in boxliner on the 6.5 foot length box and step bars were installed. The Mud Terrain tires are pretty much new and almost full tread remaining. This 3500 Longhorn must be seen as the entire truck from frame to interior and body to box is just so clean! [ see the attached pictures.]
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
