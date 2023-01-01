Menu
2012 RAM 3500

0 KM

Details Description Features

$46,988

+ tax & licensing
$46,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

2012 RAM 3500

2012 RAM 3500

SLT 4X4 Diesel 6-Speed Standard New Tires 157000KM

2012 RAM 3500

SLT 4X4 Diesel 6-Speed Standard New Tires 157000KM

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9641785
  • Stock #: 196703
  • VIN: 3C63DRLL9CG196703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

A rust-free and well oiled 2012 Ram 3500 SLT mega cab dually with only 157000 kms on the odometer. 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel powered with 4-wheel drive and a 6-speed standard transmission. Numerous service records on the Carfax report. Seating for 6 people in this beautiful mega cab Ram. New Firestone tires were just installed. New brakes were just installed front and rear including the parking brake shoes and hardware. Full power group including windows, locks, mirrors, cruise control and keyless entry. Power rear sliding window. 5th wheel rails and sprayed in box liner were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. See the pictures that show the rustproofing that was applied to the body. A must see mega dually with a 6-speed standard transmission. 

 ** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

