2012 RAM 3500
SLT 4X4 Diesel 6-Speed Standard New Tires 157000KM
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9641785
- Stock #: 196703
- VIN: 3C63DRLL9CG196703
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
A rust-free and well oiled 2012 Ram 3500 SLT mega cab dually with only 157000 kms on the odometer. 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel powered with 4-wheel drive and a 6-speed standard transmission. Numerous service records on the Carfax report. Seating for 6 people in this beautiful mega cab Ram. New Firestone tires were just installed. New brakes were just installed front and rear including the parking brake shoes and hardware. Full power group including windows, locks, mirrors, cruise control and keyless entry. Power rear sliding window. 5th wheel rails and sprayed in box liner were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. See the pictures that show the rustproofing that was applied to the body. A must see mega dually with a 6-speed standard transmission.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
