2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

143,083 KM

$23,988

$23,988

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

LT 4X4 Crew cab Seating for 6 Only 143000 km

LT 4X4 Crew cab Seating for 6 Only 143000 km

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

$23,988

143,083KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 6863550
  Stock #: 125930
  VIN: 3GCPKSE75DG125930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 143,083 KM

Vehicle Description

Rust free 2013 Silverado 1500 LT. 5.3L V8 powered and 4 wheel drive with auto 4 mode. Lots of service records on the Carfax report. CD player. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Seating for 6 people. Traction control. Full power group including: windows, locks and mirrors as well as keyless entry. A must see 2013 Silverado.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

