2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
519-335-6565
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Silverado 1500 LTZ with only 97000 km's on the odometer. 5.3L V8 and 4 wheel drive with Auto 4 mode. Z71 Off Road package. Well oiled as shown in pictures and rust free. Heated and cooled leather seats. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Remote start. Step bars and box liner were added. super clean low mileage Silverado 1500.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0