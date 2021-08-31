2013 Ford F-250

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Local trade in 2013 F250 XLT supercrew with 8-foot box length. 6.2L V8 gas powered and 4 wheel drive. Truck has been underoiled annually and is rust free. Seating for 6 people. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Back-up camera and built-in brake controller. Remote start, keyless entry and full power group. Gooseneck hitch is mounted in the box along with sprayed in box liner. Easy entry tailgate step. Step boards were added. See the pictures showing the rust protection. A super clean crew/long truck that is ready to work.
