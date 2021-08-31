Menu
2013 Ford F-250

296,522 KM

Details Description Features

$18,988

+ tax & licensing
$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2013 Ford F-250

2013 Ford F-250

XLT 4X4 6.2L Gas Powered 8 Foot Box Well Oiled

2013 Ford F-250

XLT 4X4 6.2L Gas Powered 8 Foot Box Well Oiled

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

296,522KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8033041
  VIN: 1FT7W2B63DEB66418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 296,522 KM

Vehicle Description

Local trade in 2013 F250 XLT supercrew with 8-foot box length. 6.2L V8 gas powered and 4 wheel drive. Truck has been underoiled annually and is rust free. Seating for 6 people. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Back-up camera and built-in brake controller.  Remote start, keyless entry and full power group. Gooseneck hitch is mounted in the box along with sprayed in box liner. Easy entry tailgate step. Step boards were added. See the pictures showing the rust protection. A super clean crew/long truck that is ready to work.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

