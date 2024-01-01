$22,988+ tax & licensing
2013 GMC Sierra 2500
SLE 6.0L Gas 4X4 Seats 6 Rust Free Z71 Off Road
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
$22,988
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 241,571 KM
Vehicle Description
A locally owned trade-in 2013 Sierra 2500 SLE that is powered by a 6.0L V8 gas engine and 4-wheel drive. Super clean body and interior with seating for 6 people. Z71 package, remote start and built-in electric brake controller. Bluetooth, a CD player and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Sprayed in box liner, roll type tonneau cover and gooseneck hitch were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A must-see GMC 2500.
Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal!
Vehicle Features
