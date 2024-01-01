Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> A locally owned trade-in 2013 Sierra 2500 SLE that is powered by a 6.0L V8 gas engine and 4-wheel drive. Super clean body and interior with seating for 6 people. Z71 package, remote start and built-in electric brake controller. Bluetooth, a CD player and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Sprayed in box liner, roll type tonneau cover and gooseneck hitch were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A must-see GMC 2500.</p><p>** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com</p>

2013 GMC Sierra 2500

241,571 KM

Details Description Features

$22,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 GMC Sierra 2500

SLE 6.0L Gas 4X4 Seats 6 Rust Free Z71 Off Road

Watch This Vehicle

2013 GMC Sierra 2500

SLE 6.0L Gas 4X4 Seats 6 Rust Free Z71 Off Road

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

  1. 1707169238
  2. 1707169238
  3. 1707169238
  4. 1707169238
  5. 1707169238
  6. 1707169238
  7. 1707169237
  8. 1707169237
  9. 1707169237
  10. 1707169237
  11. 1707169238
  12. 1707169238
  13. 1707169238
  14. 1707169311
  15. 1707169238
  16. 1707169312
  17. 1707169238
  18. 1707169312
  19. 1707169312
  20. 1707169311
  21. 1707169312
  22. 1707169312
  23. 1707169312
  24. 1707169311
  25. 1707169312
  26. 1707169311
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
241,571KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GT120CG2DF185517

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 241,571 KM

Vehicle Description

 A locally owned trade-in 2013 Sierra 2500 SLE that is powered by a 6.0L V8 gas engine and 4-wheel drive. Super clean body and interior with seating for 6 people. Z71 package, remote start and built-in electric brake controller. Bluetooth, a CD player and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Sprayed in box liner, roll type tonneau cover and gooseneck hitch were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A must-see GMC 2500.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

Used 2015 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab Sport TRD 4.0L Well Oiled Only 115000KM for sale in Gorrie, ON
2015 Toyota Tacoma Access Cab Sport TRD 4.0L Well Oiled Only 115000KM 115,173 KM $29,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 Laramie 5.7 Hemi 4X4 Sunroof Navigation Loaded for sale in Gorrie, ON
2017 RAM 1500 Laramie 5.7 Hemi 4X4 Sunroof Navigation Loaded 148,349 KM $29,988 + tax & lic
Used 1969 Dodge Coronet R/T 440 Automatic Rust Free Beautiful Must-See for sale in Gorrie, ON
1969 Dodge Coronet R/T 440 Automatic Rust Free Beautiful Must-See 52,254 MI SOLD

Email Pentastic Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2013 GMC Sierra 2500