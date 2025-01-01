$29,988+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country 5.3L Leather Loaded ONLY 30000 KMS
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 30,286 KM
Vehicle Description
A beautiful 1-owner 2014 Silverado 1500 High Country that ONLY HAS 30286 KILOMETERS ON THE ODOMETER. Powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with optional Auto4 mode. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Sunroof and power rear slider. Navigation, back-up camera along with both front and rear park assist systems. Collision avoidance and lane departure warning systems. Power adjust pedals, built-in electric brake controller and remote start. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Bose speaker system, CD player and dual climate controls. A soft folding tonneau cover was added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. This low mileage 1500 High Country is a must-see.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
