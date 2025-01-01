Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>A beautiful 1-owner 2014 Silverado 1500 High Country that ONLY HAS 30286 KILOMETERS ON THE ODOMETER. Powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with optional Auto4 mode.  Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel.  Sunroof and power rear slider. Navigation, back-up camera along with both front and rear park assist systems. Collision avoidance and lane departure warning systems. Power adjust pedals, built-in electric brake controller and remote start. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Bose speaker system, CD player and dual climate controls. A soft folding tonneau cover was added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. This low mileage 1500 High Country is a must-see.</p><p>** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com</p><p> </p>

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

30,286 KM

Details Description Features

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country 5.3L Leather Loaded ONLY 30000 KMS

Watch This Vehicle
13195994

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country 5.3L Leather Loaded ONLY 30000 KMS

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

  1. 1763652988
  2. 1763652988
  3. 1763652988
  4. 1763652988
  5. 1763652988
  6. 1763652988
  7. 1763652989
  8. 1763652989
  9. 1763652989
  10. 1763652989
  11. 1763652989
  12. 1763652989
  13. 1763652989
  14. 1763652989
  15. 1763652989
  16. 1763652989
  17. 1763652989
  18. 1763653076
  19. 1763653078
  20. 1763653076
  21. 1763653078
  22. 1763653078
  23. 1763653078
  24. 1763653078
  25. 1763653078
  26. 1763653078
  27. 1763653078
  28. 1763653078
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
30,286KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GCUKTEC4EG501721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,286 KM

Vehicle Description

A beautiful 1-owner 2014 Silverado 1500 High Country that ONLY HAS 30286 KILOMETERS ON THE ODOMETER. Powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with optional Auto4 mode.  Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel.  Sunroof and power rear slider. Navigation, back-up camera along with both front and rear park assist systems. Collision avoidance and lane departure warning systems. Power adjust pedals, built-in electric brake controller and remote start. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Bose speaker system, CD player and dual climate controls. A soft folding tonneau cover was added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. This low mileage 1500 High Country is a must-see.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

AN3
CF5
GBA
H4S
IO6
JF4
JL1
K05
L83
PDT
UEU
UFL
UVD
Y65

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

Used 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 5.3L Leather Loaded ONLY 30000 KMS for sale in Gorrie, ON
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 5.3L Leather Loaded ONLY 30000 KMS 30,286 KM $29,988 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford F-150 LARIAT 5.0L 4X4 Leather Sunroof Loaded 64000KM for sale in Gorrie, ON
2019 Ford F-150 LARIAT 5.0L 4X4 Leather Sunroof Loaded 64000KM 64,418 KM $42,988 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 6.2L 4X4 Leather 6 1/2-Foot Box Only 106000 KM for sale in Gorrie, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 6.2L 4X4 Leather 6 1/2-Foot Box Only 106000 KM 106,790 KM $35,988 + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500