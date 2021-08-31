Menu
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

113,038 KM

$33,988

+ tax & licensing
$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ Crew 4X4 Leather Z71 Only 113000 KM'S

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ Crew 4X4 Leather Z71 Only 113000 KM'S

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

113,038KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8063761
  Stock #: 515725
  VIN: 3GCUKSEC2EG515725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,038 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Silverado 1500 LTZ with only 113000 km's on the odometer. 5.3L V8 and 4 wheel drive with Auto 4 mode. Crew cab and 5.9 foot box length. Heated and cooled leather seats with power adjust. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Z71 off road package and remote start.  Step bars and box liner were added. Power rear sliding window and back-up camera. A must see 1500 LTZ with lots of options and low mileage. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

