Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

182,316 KM

Details Description Features

$24,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew 4X4 Z71 Seats 6 People 5.3L Rust Free

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Crew 4X4 Z71 Seats 6 People 5.3L Rust Free

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

182,316KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8143054
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC3EG141893

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 182,316 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful condition and rust free 2014 Silverado 1500 LT powered by 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with Auto 4 mode. Z71 off road package and seating for 6 people. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Remote start and CD player. Back-up camera and dual climate controls. Power drivers seat. New brakes on this beautiful Silverado. 6.5 foot box length with a box liner and electric brake controller that were added. A must see 1500 LT 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

2014 Chevrolet Silve...
 138,598 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2003 Dodge Ram 2500 ...
 176,913 KM
$22,988 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 2500 SXT Di...
 155,885 KM
$39,988 + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory