2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Crew 4X4 Z71 Seats 6 People 5.3L Rust Free
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8143054
- VIN: 3GCUKREC3EG141893
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 182,316 KM
Vehicle Description
Beautiful condition and rust free 2014 Silverado 1500 LT powered by 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with Auto 4 mode. Z71 off road package and seating for 6 people. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Remote start and CD player. Back-up camera and dual climate controls. Power drivers seat. New brakes on this beautiful Silverado. 6.5 foot box length with a box liner and electric brake controller that were added. A must see 1500 LT
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
