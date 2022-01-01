Menu
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

138,598 KM

$32,988

+ tax & licensing
$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

LT Crew Cab 4X4 No Rust 1 Owner Only 138000 KM

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

LT Crew Cab 4X4 No Rust 1 Owner Only 138000 KM

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

138,598KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8120101
  Stock #: 115422
  VIN: 1GC1KXCG1EF115422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 138,598 KM

Vehicle Description

Well oiled and rust-free 1 owner 2014 Silverado 1500 LT powered by 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive. Power drivers seat and room for 6 people. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. CD player as well as full power group and remote keyless entry. Step ands and sprayed in box liner were added. Previous contractors truck with minimal winter use, some paint was transfered to the seats over its use and has some small paint dots on upholstery. A must see 2014 Chevy 1500 LT.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Bluetooth Connection

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

