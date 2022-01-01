2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

+ taxes & licensing
519-335-6565
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Well oiled and rust-free 1 owner 2014 Silverado 1500 LT powered by 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive. Power drivers seat and room for 6 people. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. CD player as well as full power group and remote keyless entry. Step ands and sprayed in box liner were added. Previous contractors truck with minimal winter use, some paint was transfered to the seats over its use and has some small paint dots on upholstery. A must see 2014 Chevy 1500 LT.
