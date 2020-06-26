2014 Ford F-150

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
One owner 2014 F150 Lariat crew cab. 5.0L V8. 4 wheel drive. Heated and cooled leather seats. Navigation. Sunroof. Back-up camera and rear park assist. Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Bluetooth. Power adjustable pedals. Built in electric brake controller. Rear sliding window. Easy entry tailgate step. Hard folding tonneau cover. Box liner and step bars. This loaded Lariat is a must see truck from right here at Pentastic Motors.
