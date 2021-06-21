2014 Ford F-250

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,988 + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 4 6 5 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 7496121

7496121 Stock #: B72035

B72035 VIN: 1FT7W2BT7EEB72035

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 103,465 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Tire Pressure Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Split Rear Seat Pass-Through Rear Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth SiriusXM Radio Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Turbocharged

