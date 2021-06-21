Menu
2014 Ford F-250

103,465 KM

$44,988

+ tax & licensing
$44,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2014 Ford F-250

2014 Ford F-250

XLT/FX4 6.7L Diesel 4X4 Seats 6 Only 103000 km's

2014 Ford F-250

XLT/FX4 6.7L Diesel 4X4 Seats 6 Only 103000 km's

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,988

+ taxes & licensing

103,465KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 7496121
  • Stock #: B72035
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT7EEB72035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 103,465 KM

Vehicle Description

Low mileage 2014 F250 XLT powered by a 6.7L Power Stroke turbo diesel and 4 wheel drive. Seating for six people in this beautiful SuperCrew Ford. Power drivers seat and remote start. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. 5th wheel rails in box and built in brake controller. 6.5 foot box length. Easy entry tailgate step and a folding tonneau cover. Easy clean vinyl floor covering. A must see FX4 F250.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

