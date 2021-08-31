2014 Ford F-350

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$42,988 + taxes & licensing 2 0 2 , 6 2 6 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 7791189

7791189 Stock #: B55234

B55234 VIN: 1FT8W3DT6EEB55234

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 202,626 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Dual Rear Wheels Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Back-Up Camera Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Running Boards/Side Steps Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Split Bench Seat Seat Memory Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Vinyl Seats Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Windows Sliding Rear Window Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Navigation System Bed Liner Adjustable Pedals Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof WiFi Hotspot

