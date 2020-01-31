Menu
2014 Ford F-550

XL. Diesel. 4X4. 11'6 landscapers dump box

2014 Ford F-550

XL. Diesel. 4X4. 11'6 landscapers dump box

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

$42,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 101,165KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4626702
  • Stock #: B55100
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
3

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Low mileage 2014 F550 4 wheel drive landscapers dump truck. 6.7L Powerstroke diesel. 11 ft 6 inch Twin Equipment dump box with fold down sides. Seating for 3 people.Only 101000 km's on the odometer of this workhorse.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS ADD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tow Hooks
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • Dual Rear Wheels
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

