2014 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT 4X4 5.3L New Tires And Brakes Only 137000 KM
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10038393
- Stock #: 213257
- VIN: 3GTU2VEC6EG213257
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 137,314 KM
A super clean 2014 Sierra 1500 SLT that is powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with Auto4 mode. Heated leather seats with power adjust buckets and room for 6 people. Heated steering wheel, remote start and built in electric brake controller. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls and power adjustable pedals. New tires and both the front and rear brakes were just replaced. Back-up camera and both front and rear park assist systems. A CD player and Bose speaker system were optioned in as well as dual climate controls and step bars. Sprayed in box liner and a hard folding tonneau cover were added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. A low mileage and well optioned 2014 Sierra 1500 SLT.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
