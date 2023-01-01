Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

137,314 KM

Details Description Features

$31,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT 4X4 5.3L New Tires And Brakes Only 137000 KM

Watch This Vehicle

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT 4X4 5.3L New Tires And Brakes Only 137000 KM

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

  1. 1686147182
  2. 1686147182
  3. 1686147182
  4. 1686147182
  5. 1686147182
  6. 1686147563
  7. 1686147563
  8. 1686147563
  9. 1686147563
  10. 1686147563
  11. 1686147563
  12. 1686147564
  13. 1686147564
  14. 1686147564
  15. 1686147564
  16. 1686147564
  17. 1686147564
  18. 1686147564
  19. 1686147564
  20. 1686147564
  21. 1686147563
  22. 1686147563
  23. 1686147563
  24. 1686147563
  25. 1686147564
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
137,314KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10038393
  • Stock #: 213257
  • VIN: 3GTU2VEC6EG213257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 137,314 KM

Vehicle Description

A super clean 2014 Sierra 1500 SLT that is powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with Auto4 mode. Heated leather seats with power adjust buckets and room for 6 people. Heated steering wheel, remote start and built in electric brake controller. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls and power adjustable pedals. New tires and both the front and rear brakes were just replaced. Back-up camera and both front and rear park assist systems. A CD player and Bose speaker system were optioned in as well as dual climate controls and step bars. Sprayed in box liner and a hard folding tonneau cover were added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. A low mileage and well optioned 2014 Sierra 1500 SLT. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

2014 GMC Sierra 1500...
 137,314 KM
$31,988 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 3500 Larami...
 171,146 KM
$51,988 + tax & lic
2008 GMC Sierra 3500...
 255,170 KM
$15,988 + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory