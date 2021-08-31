Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

144,085 KM

Details Description Features

$31,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT 1 owner Leather Sunroof Navigation New tires

Watch This Vehicle

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT 1 owner Leather Sunroof Navigation New tires

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

144,085KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7916685
  • Stock #: 356746
  • VIN: 3GTU2VEC1EG356746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,085 KM

Vehicle Description

1 owner rust-free 2014 Sierra 1500 All Terrain crew cab with 4 wheel drive and optioned with Auto 4 mode. 5.3L V8. Sunroof and navigation. Heated leather seats and heated steering wheel. Power adjust pedals and dual climate controls. New Toyo tires on 20 inch Fuel rims. New brakes. Rear park assist and back-up camera.5 foot 9 inch box length. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. A beautiful 2014 Sierra with no rust and loaded with options. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

2018 Ford F-350 XLT ...
 138,644 KM
$65,988 + tax & lic
1967 Dodge Coronet R...
 71 MI
SOLD + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 99,339 KM
$33,988 + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory