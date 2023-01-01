$19,988+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
Big Horn 5.7L Hemi 4X4 Well Oiled Seats 6 People
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10480173
- Stock #: 340168
- VIN: 1C6RR7LT6ES340168
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 207,327 KM
Vehicle Description
A super clean and well oiled 2014 Ram 1500 Bighorn that was locally owned. 5.7L Hemi V8 powered and 4-wheel drive. Seating for 6 people. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. New brakes were installed on the rear axle. See the pictures that show the rustproofing that was applied to the body. A hard folding tonneau cover and sprayed in box liner was added to the 5-foot 7-inch length box. A must see 2014.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
