2014 RAM 1500

210,176 KM

$17,988

+ tax & licensing
Big Horn 5.7 Hemi 4X4 Rust Free New Brakes

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

210,176KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9488770
  • Stock #: 513505
  • VIN: 1C6RR7LT5ES513505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 210,176 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally owned trade in 2014 Ram 1500 Big Horn that is powered by a 5.7L Hemi V8 and 4-wheel drive. Seating for 5 people with power adjust drivers seat. Bluetooth, back-up camera and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Remote start and power rear sliding window. New brakes were just installed front and rear and a full tune-up including 16 spark plugs replaced was just performed. Body was oiled and is rust-free. This is a must-see Ram 1500 crew cab with a 5-foot 7-inch length box. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Warranty Available
Cloth Seats
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

