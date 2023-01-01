$17,988+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 1500
Big Horn 5.7 Hemi 4X4 Rust Free New Brakes
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 210,176 KM
Locally owned trade in 2014 Ram 1500 Big Horn that is powered by a 5.7L Hemi V8 and 4-wheel drive. Seating for 5 people with power adjust drivers seat. Bluetooth, back-up camera and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Remote start and power rear sliding window. New brakes were just installed front and rear and a full tune-up including 16 spark plugs replaced was just performed. Body was oiled and is rust-free. This is a must-see Ram 1500 crew cab with a 5-foot 7-inch length box.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
