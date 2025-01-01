Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>A well oiled and rust-free 2014 Ram 2500 SLT that is powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel engine and 4-wheel drive. See the pictures we added showing the rust protection the truck had previously applied. Heated seats and heated steering wheel. Seating for 6 people with power adjust drivers seat. Power rear sliding window and a built-in electric brake controller.  Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls and remote start. New Grenlander LT 35-12.50R18 all terrain tires were just installed. The 6 1/2-foot box was spray lined, 5th wheel hitch rails were added along with a soft folding tonneau cover. See all the pictures then come see this awesome 2014 2500 SLT. </p><p>** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com</p>

2014 RAM 2500

199,366 KM

Details Description Features

$35,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 RAM 2500

SLT Diesel 4X4 New Tires Well Oiled Seats 6 People

Watch This Vehicle
12688827

2014 RAM 2500

SLT Diesel 4X4 New Tires Well Oiled Seats 6 People

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

  1. 1750956106
  2. 1750956107
  3. 1750956107
  4. 1750956107
  5. 1750956105
  6. 1750956102
  7. 1750956104
  8. 1750956104
  9. 1750956105
  10. 1750956107
  11. 1750956106
  12. 1750956106
  13. 1750956105
  14. 1750956101
  15. 1750956105
  16. 1750956105
  17. 1750956106
  18. 1750956106
  19. 1750956105
  20. 1750956105
  21. 1750956104
  22. 1750956106
  23. 1750956104
  24. 1750956104
  25. 1750956102
  26. 1750956106
  27. 1750956105
  28. 1750956107
  29. 1750956106
  30. 1750956104
  31. 1750956106
  32. 1750956106
  33. 1750956105
  34. 1750956102
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
199,366KM
Good Condition
VIN 3C6UR5DL6EG319759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 199,366 KM

Vehicle Description

A well oiled and rust-free 2014 Ram 2500 SLT that is powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel engine and 4-wheel drive. See the pictures we added showing the rust protection the truck had previously applied. Heated seats and heated steering wheel. Seating for 6 people with power adjust driver's seat. Power rear sliding window and a built-in electric brake controller.  Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls and remote start. New Grenlander LT 35-12.50R18 all terrain tires were just installed. The 6 1/2-foot box was spray lined, 5th wheel hitch rails were added along with a soft folding tonneau cover. See all the pictures then come see this awesome 2014 2500 SLT. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

2FG
ADA
ADB
AGF
BAD
DFP
DME
DSA
ETK
LNJ
M9X8
PAU
RA2
WBH
XHC
Z7F

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

Used 2015 RAM 2500 SLT Diesel 4X4 New Tires Well Oiled Only 147000 KM for sale in Gorrie, ON
2015 RAM 2500 SLT Diesel 4X4 New Tires Well Oiled Only 147000 KM 147,840 KM $39,988 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 5.3L 4X4 Leather Sunroof Only 43000 KMS for sale in Gorrie, ON
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 5.3L 4X4 Leather Sunroof Only 43000 KMS 43,592 KM $55,988 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM 2500 Longhorn Diesel 4X4 Loaded Well Oiled Only 102000K for sale in Gorrie, ON
2016 RAM 2500 Longhorn Diesel 4X4 Loaded Well Oiled Only 102000K 102,193 KM $46,988 + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2014 RAM 2500