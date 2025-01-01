$35,988+ taxes & licensing
2014 RAM 2500
SLT Diesel 4X4 New Tires Well Oiled Seats 6 People
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$35,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 199,366 KM
Vehicle Description
A well oiled and rust-free 2014 Ram 2500 SLT that is powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel engine and 4-wheel drive. See the pictures we added showing the rust protection the truck had previously applied. Heated seats and heated steering wheel. Seating for 6 people with power adjust driver's seat. Power rear sliding window and a built-in electric brake controller. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls and remote start. New Grenlander LT 35-12.50R18 all terrain tires were just installed. The 6 1/2-foot box was spray lined, 5th wheel hitch rails were added along with a soft folding tonneau cover. See all the pictures then come see this awesome 2014 2500 SLT.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
