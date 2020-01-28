Menu
2014 RAM 2500

SXT. Diesel. 4X4. 6 speed standard

2014 RAM 2500

SXT. Diesel. 4X4. 6 speed standard

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 192,979KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4590063
  • Stock #: 180794
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2014 Ram 2500 SXT. 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel. 4 wheel drive. 6 speed standard transmission. Full power group. Keyless entry. Built in brake controller. Removable gooseneck hitch in bed along with 7 way trailer plug. Spray in box liner. A must see six speed Ram.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS ADD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Trailer Hitch
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged

