Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 RAM 2500

277,985 KM

Details Description Features

$34,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 2500

2014 RAM 2500

SXT Diesel 4X4 6 Speed New Tires Rust-Free

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 2500

SXT Diesel 4X4 6 Speed New Tires Rust-Free

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

277,985KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8822423
  • Stock #: 180794
  • VIN: 3C6UR5CL0EG180794

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 277,985 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ram 2500 SXT powered by 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. 6-speed standard transmission and seating for 6 people. No rust on this truck and numerous rustproofing and service records on the Carfax report. New tires and new brakes just installed as well as some steering parts and ball joints. Uconnect Bluetooth and single disc remote CD player. Full power group including windows, locks, mirrors and keyless entry. See the pictures showing just how nice this Ram has been kept. Built in electric brake controller, gooseneck hitch and 7-way plug mounted in the 6.5-foot box. A must see 6-speed Ram 2500.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

1966 Dodge Coronet C...
 923 MI
$24,966 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 2500 SLT Di...
 146,134 KM
$49,988 + tax & lic
1969 Chevrolet Cheve...
 85,210 MI
$79,969 + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory