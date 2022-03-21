$34,988+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM 2500
SXT Diesel 4X4 6 Speed New Tires Rust-Free
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8822423
- Stock #: 180794
- VIN: 3C6UR5CL0EG180794
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 277,985 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Ram 2500 SXT powered by 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. 6-speed standard transmission and seating for 6 people. No rust on this truck and numerous rustproofing and service records on the Carfax report. New tires and new brakes just installed as well as some steering parts and ball joints. Uconnect Bluetooth and single disc remote CD player. Full power group including windows, locks, mirrors and keyless entry. See the pictures showing just how nice this Ram has been kept. Built in electric brake controller, gooseneck hitch and 7-way plug mounted in the 6.5-foot box. A must see 6-speed Ram 2500.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
