2014 RAM 3500

63,433 KM

$62,988

+ tax & licensing
$62,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2014 RAM 3500

2014 RAM 3500

Longhorn Diesel Leather Navigation Only 63000 KM'S

2014 RAM 3500

Longhorn Diesel Leather Navigation Only 63000 KM'S

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

$62,988

+ taxes & licensing

63,433KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8066653
  • Stock #: 181337
  • VIN: 3C63R3FL5EG181337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,433 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean and very low mileage 2014 Ram 3500 Laramie/Longhorn powered by a Cummins 6.7L turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. Heated and cooled leather seats and heated steering wheel. Navigation and back-up camera along with rear park assist. Remote start and power adjustable pedals. Built in brake controller, factory installed under bed puck style 5th wheel hitch. Tonneau cover and sprayed in box liner with 6.5 feet of box length. New rear brakes just installed. A must-see Laramie/Longhorn 3500.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Bed Liner
Adjustable Pedals
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

