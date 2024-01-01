$4,950+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT 5.3L V8 2-Wheel Drive AC Is Cold Sold AS-IS
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Sold As Is
$4,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 163,630 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Silverado 1500 WT that is powered by a 5.3L V8 and rear wheel drive. Driven daily till traded in, runs and drives fine. Well oiled as seen in pictures but the box sides are rusting and bubbling, cab corners and rockers are solid. Red truck that had exterior painted company yellow on the outside. Tires are in good shape, stops and steers fine, and the AC blows cold. We have not inspected for safety and will not check it for certification, it is being sold AS-IS. Power windows, locks and mirrors, cruise control and tilt steering are the options. Easy clean vinyl floor covering and room for 6 people in the double cab. Truck is being sold AS-IS... OMVIC our governing body defines AS-IS in the following statement: "The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality". Bring your mechanic to inspect prior to purchase if you wish, truck can be taken of a test drive.
