2015 Silverado 1500 WT that is powered by a 5.3L V8 and rear wheel drive. Driven daily till traded in, runs and drives fine. Well oiled as seen in pictures but the box sides are rusting and bubbling, cab corners and rockers are solid. Red truck that had exterior painted company yellow on the outside. Tires are in good shape, stops and steers fine, and the AC blows cold. We have not inspected for safety and will not check it for certification, it is being sold AS-IS. Power windows, locks and mirrors, cruise control and tilt steering are the options. Easy clean vinyl floor covering and room for 6 people in the double cab. Truck is being sold AS-IS... OMVIC our governing body defines AS-IS in the following statement: The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. Bring your mechanic to inspect prior to purchase if you wish, truck can be taken of a test drive.

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

163,630 KM

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

163,630KM
VIN 1GCRCPEC8FZ317457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 163,630 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Silverado 1500 WT that is powered by a 5.3L V8 and rear wheel drive. Driven daily till traded in, runs and drives fine. Well oiled as seen in pictures but the box sides are rusting and bubbling, cab corners and rockers are solid. Red truck that had exterior painted company yellow on the outside. Tires are in good shape, stops and steers fine, and the AC blows cold. We have not inspected for safety and will not check it for certification, it is being sold AS-IS. Power windows, locks and mirrors, cruise control and tilt steering are the options. Easy clean vinyl floor covering and room for 6 people in the double cab. Truck is being sold AS-IS... OMVIC our governing body defines AS-IS in the following statement: "The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality". Bring your mechanic to inspect prior to purchase if you wish, truck can be taken of a test drive. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Windows

Tinted Glass

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

