$28,988+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT 5.3L 4X4 Leather Well Oiled No Rust 112000 KMS
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,885 KM
Vehicle Description
A beautiful condition 2015 Silverado 1500 LT that was well oiled and is rust-free. Crew cab powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with optional Auto4 mode. Heated leather seats with power adjust on both front buckets. Back-up camera, rear park assist and remote start. A built-in electric brake controller, dual climate controls, steering wheel mounted audio controls and a CD player. Power rear sliding window. A tonneau cover and sprayed in box liner was added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. See the pictures that show the rust protection this awesome Silverado had applied previously.
Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!
