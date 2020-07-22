2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
519-335-6565
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
1 owner local trade in that has been well rustproofed and only driven 51000 km's. A beautiful 2015 High Country 1500 finished in White Diamond Tricoat. Loaded with options including: sunroof, navigation, heated and cooled leather seats, heated steering wheel. Back-up camera and front and rear park assist. Collision avoidance and lane departure warning devices. Power adjust pedals and built in electric brake controller. Remote start. Bluetooth. ARE colour matched tonneau cover. Spray in box liner. Rear slider. Step bars. Only 51000 km's on this beautiful senior owned local truck.
