2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ 4X4 Leather Loaded No Rust Only 69000 KM'S
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$38,988
- Listing ID: 8239056
- Stock #: 294617
- VIN: 3GCUKSEC8FG294617
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 69,787 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean and rust-free 2015 Silverado 1500 LTZ powered by 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with Auto 4 mode. Heated and cooled leather seats. Lane departure warning and collision avoidance systems. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Back-up camera and remote start, CD player and dual climate controls. Step bars, tonneau cover, power rear slider and only 69000 km's on the odometer. Numerous service records on Carfax report. A must-see beautiful condition 2015 LTZ.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
