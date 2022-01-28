Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

69,787 KM

Details Description Features

$38,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$38,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ 4X4 Leather Loaded No Rust Only 69000 KM'S

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ 4X4 Leather Loaded No Rust Only 69000 KM'S

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,988

+ taxes & licensing

69,787KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8239056
  • Stock #: 294617
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEC8FG294617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,787 KM

Vehicle Description

Super clean and rust-free 2015 Silverado 1500 LTZ powered by 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with Auto 4 mode. Heated and cooled leather seats. Lane departure warning and collision avoidance systems. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Back-up camera and remote start, CD player and dual climate controls. Step bars, tonneau cover, power rear slider and only 69000 km's on the odometer. Numerous service records on Carfax report. A must-see beautiful condition 2015 LTZ.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 180,410 KM
$36,988 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 55,264 KM
$48,988 + tax & lic
2011 RAM 2500 Longho...
 149,761 KM
$44,988 + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory