2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT 5.3L Rust Free 4X4 Heated Seats Only 150000 KM
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8280708
- Stock #: 155250
- VIN: 3GCUKREC7FG155250
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,492 KM
Vehicle Description
Super clean 2014 Silverado 1500 LT powered by 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with Auto 4 mode. Heated seats and both front buckets are power adjustable. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Dual climate cuntrols and built in brake controller. Remote starter and dual climate controls. Step bars, tonneau cover and sprayed in box liner were added. A must see lower mileage 2014 Chevrolet.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
