2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
LTZ Diesel 4X4 Leather Well Oiled Only 140000 KMS
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 140,072 KM
Vehicle Description
A beautiful condition 2015 Silverado 2500 LTZ double cab that was well oiled and has only 140000 kms on the odometer. 6.6L Duramax turbo diesel powered, Allison automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive. Finished in beautiful Rainforest Green Metallic with black leather interior. Heated seats with room for 6 people and both front buckets are power adjust. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Built in electric brake controller and remote start. Dual climate controls, a CD player and power rear sliding window. 5the wheel rails were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A must-see Chevy 2500 LTZ. Extra pictures were added to show the oiling that was previously applied.
Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES!
519-335-6565