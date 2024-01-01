Menu
<p>A beautiful condition 2015 Silverado 2500 LTZ double cab that was well oiled and has only 140000 kms on the odometer. 6.6L Duramax turbo diesel powered, Allison automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive. Finished in beautiful Rainforest Green Metallic with black leather interior. Heated seats with room for 6 people and both front buckets are power adjust.  Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Built in electric brake controller and remote start. Dual climate controls, a CD player and power rear sliding window. 5the wheel rails were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A must-see Chevy 2500 LTZ. Extra pictures were added to show the oiling that was previously applied. </p><p>** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com</p>

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

140,072 KM

$44,988

+ tax & licensing
Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
140,072KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GC2KWE81FZ532348

  • Exterior Colour Green Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 140,072 KM

Vehicle Description

A beautiful condition 2015 Silverado 2500 LTZ double cab that was well oiled and has only 140000 kms on the odometer. 6.6L Duramax turbo diesel powered, Allison automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive. Finished in beautiful Rainforest Green Metallic with black leather interior. Heated seats with room for 6 people and both front buckets are power adjust.  Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Built in electric brake controller and remote start. Dual climate controls, a CD player and power rear sliding window. 5the wheel rails were added to the 6 1/2-foot length box. A must-see Chevy 2500 LTZ. Extra pictures were added to show the oiling that was previously applied. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-335-6565

