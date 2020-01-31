2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2015 Silverado 2500 LTZ. 6.6L Duramax turbo diesel. 4 wheel drive. Heated leather seats. Back-up camera. Dual climate controls. Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Remote start. Seating for 6 people. Step bars. Tonneau cover. Box liner and only 102000 km's on the odometer.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS ADD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com