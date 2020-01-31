2015 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2015 Silverado 2500 LTZ. 6.6L Duramax turbo diesel. 4 wheel drive. Heated leather seats. Back-up camera. Dual climate controls. Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Remote start. Seating for 6 people. Step bars. Tonneau cover. Box liner and only 102000 km's on the odometer.
Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC.
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- Child Seat Anchors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Anti-Theft System
- Rearview Camera
- Front Head Air Bag
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Seats
- Exterior
-
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Trailer Hitch
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Climate Control
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Tow Hooks
- Automatic Headlights
- Tow Hitch
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Remote Engine Start
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- AM/FM CD Player
- SiriusXM Radio
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Folding Rear Seat
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Split Rear Seat
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Lumbar Support
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Warranty
-
- Trim
-
- Windows
-
- Powertrain
-
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Turbocharged
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Telematics
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Navigation from Telematics
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Bluetooth Connection
- WiFi Hotspot
