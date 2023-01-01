Menu
2015 Ford F-150

273,407 KM

Details

$23,988

+ tax & licensing
$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2015 Ford F-150

2015 Ford F-150

Lariat/FX4 5.0L V8 4X4 New Brakes Leather Loaded

2015 Ford F-150

Lariat/FX4 5.0L V8 4X4 New Brakes Leather Loaded

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

273,407KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10289985
  • Stock #: A07606
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EF7FFA07606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 273,407 KM

Vehicle Description

A locally owned and well maintained 2015 F150 Lariat that is powered by a 5.0L V8 and 4-wheel drive with optional automatic 4 mode. There are 34 service records on the Carfax report and all are at a local Ford dealership showing how well maintained it was. Heated and cooled leather seats with room for 5 and power adjust on both front seats. Bluetooth, CD player, back-up camera, rear park assist and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Remote start, power adjust pedals, built-in electric brake controller and remote tailgate release. Spray in box liner was added to the 5-foot 7-inch length box. New brakes were just installed, new rear shocks and new ball joints were also installed to complete the safety. A well maintained and great condition F-150 FX4 that is ready to enjoy.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire


