2015 Ford F-150
Lariat/FX4 5.0L V8 4X4 New Brakes Leather Loaded
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10289985
- Stock #: A07606
- VIN: 1FTEW1EF7FFA07606
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 273,407 KM
Vehicle Description
A locally owned and well maintained 2015 F150 Lariat that is powered by a 5.0L V8 and 4-wheel drive with optional automatic 4 mode. There are 34 service records on the Carfax report and all are at a local Ford dealership showing how well maintained it was. Heated and cooled leather seats with room for 5 and power adjust on both front seats. Bluetooth, CD player, back-up camera, rear park assist and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Remote start, power adjust pedals, built-in electric brake controller and remote tailgate release. Spray in box liner was added to the 5-foot 7-inch length box. New brakes were just installed, new rear shocks and new ball joints were also installed to complete the safety. A well maintained and great condition F-150 FX4 that is ready to enjoy.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
