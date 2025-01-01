$29,988+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-150
Lariat 3.5L 4X4 Sunroof Well Maintained 139000KMS
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$29,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # C96322
- Mileage 139,499 KM
Vehicle Description
A beautiful and full loaded F-150 Lariat/Sport that is powered by a 3.5L V6 twin turbo EcoBoost engine and 4-wheel drive. There are 33 service records on the Carfax report showing just how well this Ford was maintained. Heated and cooled leather seats, twin panel moonroof and a power rear sliding window. Navigation, back-up camera and rear park assist system. Power adjust pedals, remote start, built-in electric brake controller and remote tailgate release options. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, a CD player and dual climate controls. Hard folding tonneau cover and sprayed in box liner were added to the 5-foot 7-inch length box. A must-see lower mileage F-150.
Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! **
Vehicle Features
Pentastic Motors
519-335-6565