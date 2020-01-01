Menu
2015 Ford F-250

XL. 6.2L V8 gas. 4X4. Bluetooth

2015 Ford F-250

XL. 6.2L V8 gas. 4X4. Bluetooth

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

$19,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 191,632KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4504326
  • Stock #: D60319
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2015 F150 XL. 6.2L V8 gas powered. 4 wheel drive. Seating for 3. No snow plowing history. Bluetooth. Rear slider. Easy clean vinyl floor covering. Box liner. Step bars. Built in electric brake controller. C.D player and only 191000 km's on the odometer. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS ADD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Convenience
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • AM/FM CD Player
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

