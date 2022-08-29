$53,988+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford F-250
Lariat Diesel 4X4 Like New No Winters Only 42000KM
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 42,950 KM
Vehicle Description
This beautiful F-250 Lariat is in showroom condition, truck has never seen snow and was well oiled when stored for the winters. Only 42000 km's on this stunning and well optioned Ford. Powered by a 6.7L Power Stroke diesel engine and 4-wheel drive. Navigation and back-up camera along with rear park assist. Heated and cooled leather seats with room for 5 people and both front buckets are power adjust. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Power adjust pedals, remote start and power folding and extending mirrors. Step bars were added. The 6 1/2-foot box has sprayed in box liner, under bed puck style 5th wheel and gooseneck hitch system and a Ford folding tonneau cover. We cannot stress just how excellent this tuck has been kept so see all the pictures and watch the video we prepared showing the entire body, underside and interior, then come see it in person. A must-see F-250 Lariat with super low mileage and in excellent condition.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 5.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
