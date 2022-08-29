Menu
2015 Ford F-250

42,950 KM

$53,988

+ tax & licensing
$53,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2015 Ford F-250

2015 Ford F-250

Lariat Diesel 4X4 Like New No Winters Only 42000KM

2015 Ford F-250

Lariat Diesel 4X4 Like New No Winters Only 42000KM

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$53,988

+ taxes & licensing

42,950KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9279592
  Stock #: B38061
  VIN: 1FT7X2BT5FEB38061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,950 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful F-250 Lariat is in showroom condition, truck has never seen snow and was well oiled when stored for the winters. Only 42000 km's on this stunning and well optioned Ford. Powered by a 6.7L Power Stroke diesel engine and 4-wheel drive. Navigation and back-up camera along with rear park assist.  Heated and cooled leather seats with room for 5 people and both front buckets are power adjust. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Power adjust pedals, remote start and power folding and extending mirrors. Step bars were added. The 6 1/2-foot box has sprayed in box liner, under bed puck style 5th wheel and gooseneck hitch system and a Ford folding tonneau cover. We cannot stress just how excellent this tuck has been kept so see all the pictures and watch the video we prepared showing the entire body, underside and interior, then come see it in person. A must-see F-250 Lariat with super low mileage and in excellent condition.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 5.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

