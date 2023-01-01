$34,988+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
All Terrain 5.3L 4X4 Leather Sunroof New Brakes
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$34,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10163292
- Stock #: 342072
- VIN: 3GTU2VEC1FG342072
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 119,268 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Sierra 1500 SLT/ All Terrain that is powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with optional Auto4 mode. Sunroof, Heated leather seats with room for 5 people and both front buckets are power adjust. Stereo features a CD player, Bose speaker system and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Bluetooth and back-up camera along with rear park assist. Remote start and full power group. Spray in box liner and a soft folding tonneau cover was added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
