Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

119,268 KM

Details Description Features

$34,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

All Terrain 5.3L 4X4 Leather Sunroof New Brakes

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

All Terrain 5.3L 4X4 Leather Sunroof New Brakes

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

  1. 1689025671
  2. 1689025671
  3. 1689025671
  4. 1689025671
  5. 1689025671
  6. 1689025671
  7. 1689025709
  8. 1689025709
  9. 1689025671
  10. 1689025671
  11. 1689025671
  12. 1689025710
  13. 1689025671
  14. 1689025710
  15. 1689025710
  16. 1689025711
  17. 1689025671
  18. 1689025710
  19. 1689025710
  20. 1689025710
  21. 1689025710
  22. 1689025710
  23. 1689025711
  24. 1689025709
  25. 1689025671
  26. 1689025671
  27. 1689025671
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
119,268KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10163292
  • Stock #: 342072
  • VIN: 3GTU2VEC1FG342072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,268 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Sierra 1500 SLT/ All Terrain that is powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with optional Auto4 mode. Sunroof, Heated leather seats with room for 5 people and both front buckets are power adjust. Stereo features a CD player, Bose speaker system and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Bluetooth and back-up camera along with rear park assist. Remote start and full power group. Spray in box liner and a soft folding tonneau cover was added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 6.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

2012 GMC Sierra 2500...
 171,203 KM
$43,988 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 83,905 KM
$38,988 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 172,266 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory