$29,988+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-335-6565
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE 5.3L 4X4 New Brakes Rust Free Only 108000 KMS
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,988
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10372821
- Stock #: 306970
- VIN: 3GTU2UEC4FG306970
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,416 KM
Vehicle Description
A super tidy and well optioned 2015 Sierra 1500 that is powered by a 5.3L V8 and 4-wheel drive with Auto4 mode. Seating for 5 people with both front buckets having heat option and power adjust on both sides. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Back-up camera and built in electric brake controller. Remote start and dual climate controls. New brakes front and rear were just installed to complete the safety. a must-see 2015 Sierra with only 108000KMS.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.