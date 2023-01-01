$29,988+ tax & licensing
519-335-6565
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE 5.3L 4X4 New Tires New Brakes Oiled No Rust
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,988
- Listing ID: 10615362
- Stock #: 439881
- VIN: 3GTU2UEC1FG439881
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 140,712 KM
Vehicle Description
A beautiful 2015 Sierra 1500 SLE that was oiled and is rust-free that is powered by a 5.3L V8 engine and 4-wheel drive with optional Auto4 mode. Seating for 6 people and power adjust drivers bucket in this crew cab. Navigation, back-up camera and remote start. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. New tires and new front and rear brakes were just installed to complete the safety. Step bars aid entry into the cab and a folding tonneau cover and sprayed in box liner were added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. Only 140000 kms on the odometer of this beautiful Sierra.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
