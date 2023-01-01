Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

140,712 KM

Details Description Features

$29,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 5.3L 4X4 New Tires New Brakes Oiled No Rust

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 5.3L 4X4 New Tires New Brakes Oiled No Rust

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

  1. 1698874020
  2. 1698874020
  3. 1698874020
  4. 1698874020
  5. 1698874020
  6. 1698874020
  7. 1698874019
  8. 1698874019
  9. 1698874020
  10. 1698874020
  11. 1698874020
  12. 1698874089
  13. 1698874089
  14. 1698874089
  15. 1698874089
  16. 1698874090
  17. 1698874090
  18. 1698874090
  19. 1698874089
  20. 1698874020
  21. 1698874090
  22. 1698874090
  23. 1698874090
  24. 1698874090
  25. 1698874090
  26. 1698874089
  27. 1698874089
  28. 1698874090
  29. 1698874090
  30. 1698874090
  31. 1698874090
  32. 1698874089
  33. 1698874089
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
140,712KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10615362
  • Stock #: 439881
  • VIN: 3GTU2UEC1FG439881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 140,712 KM

Vehicle Description

A beautiful 2015 Sierra 1500 SLE that was oiled and is rust-free that is powered by a 5.3L V8 engine and 4-wheel drive with optional Auto4 mode. Seating for 6 people and power adjust drivers bucket in this crew cab. Navigation, back-up camera and remote start. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. New tires and new front and rear brakes were just installed to complete the safety.  Step bars aid entry into the cab and a folding tonneau cover and sprayed in box liner were added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. Only 140000 kms on the odometer of this beautiful Sierra.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 140,712 KM
$29,988 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-250 STX ...
 85,220 KM
$42,988 + tax & lic
2014 GMC Sierra 2500...
 192,526 KM
$45,988 + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory