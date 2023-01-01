$32,988+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT All Terrain 5.3L 4X4 1-Owner Only 138000 KMS
Location
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
Certified
$32,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 138,103 KM
Vehicle Description
A super clean and well optioned 1-owner 2015 Sierra 1500 SLT with All Terrain package that is powered by a 5.3L V8 engine and 4-wheel driver with optional Auto4 mode. Heated leather seats with room for 5 people and both front seats are power adjustable and a heated steering wheel. Navigation and back-up camera with both front and rear park assist. Dual climate controls, built-in electric brake controller, a CD player and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Remote start and a power rear sliding window. Spray in box liner and a folding tonneau cover were added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. A must-see 2015 Sierra 1500 SLT.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Pentastic Motors
