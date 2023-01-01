Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>A super clean and well optioned 1-owner 2015 Sierra 1500 SLT with All Terrain package that is powered by a 5.3L V8 engine and 4-wheel driver with optional Auto4 mode. Heated leather seats with room for 5 people and both front seats are power adjustable and a heated steering wheel. Navigation and back-up camera with both front and rear park assist. Dual climate controls, built-in electric brake controller, a CD player and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Remote start and a power rear sliding window. Spray in box liner and a folding tonneau cover were added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. A must-see 2015 Sierra 1500 SLT.</p><p>** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com</p>

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

138,103 KM

Details Description Features

$32,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT All Terrain 5.3L 4X4 1-Owner Only 138000 KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT All Terrain 5.3L 4X4 1-Owner Only 138000 KMS

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

  1. 1702389072
  2. 1702389072
  3. 1702389072
  4. 1702389072
  5. 1702389072
  6. 1702389072
  7. 1702389072
  8. 1702389072
  9. 1702389072
  10. 1702389072
  11. 1702389008
  12. 1702389071
  13. 1702389071
  14. 1702389071
  15. 1702389071
  16. 1702389071
  17. 1702389071
  18. 1702389071
  19. 1702389071
  20. 1702389071
  21. 1702389072
  22. 1702389072
  23. 1702389071
  24. 1702389072
  25. 1702389072
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
138,103KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2VEC0FG291227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,103 KM

Vehicle Description

A super clean and well optioned 1-owner 2015 Sierra 1500 SLT with All Terrain package that is powered by a 5.3L V8 engine and 4-wheel driver with optional Auto4 mode. Heated leather seats with room for 5 people and both front seats are power adjustable and a heated steering wheel. Navigation and back-up camera with both front and rear park assist. Dual climate controls, built-in electric brake controller, a CD player and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Remote start and a power rear sliding window. Spray in box liner and a folding tonneau cover were added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. A must-see 2015 Sierra 1500 SLT.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 5.3L 4X4 Heated Seats Z71 Only 81000 KMS for sale in Gorrie, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 5.3L 4X4 Heated Seats Z71 Only 81000 KMS 81,497 KM $36,988 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Crew 4X4 New Tires Sunroof Leather Loaded for sale in Gorrie, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ Crew 4X4 New Tires Sunroof Leather Loaded 134,360 KM $34,988 + tax & lic
Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 5.3L 4X4 Leather Sunroof Navigation Loaded for sale in Gorrie, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 5.3L 4X4 Leather Sunroof Navigation Loaded 141,448 KM $36,988 + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2015 GMC Sierra 1500