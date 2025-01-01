Menu
An awesome condition 2015 Sierra 1500 SLT with All Terrain package option. 5.3L V8 powered and 4-wheel drive with Auto4 mode. Heated leather seats and heated steering wheel. Navigation, back-up camera and both front and rear park assist systems. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, a CD player and Bose speaker system. Dual climate controls, built-in brake controller, remote start and power rear sliding window. New brake pads and rotors were installed along with park brake shoes and hardware. Sprayed in box liner and a hard folding tonneau cover were added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. A must-see SLT/ All Terrain 1500.

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

203,087 KM

$22,988

+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT/ All Terrain 5.3L 4X4 New Brakes No Rust

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT/ All Terrain 5.3L 4X4 New Brakes No Rust

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
203,087KM
Good Condition
VIN 3GTU2VEC5FG180379

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,087 KM

An awesome condition 2015 Sierra 1500 SLT with All Terrain package option. 5.3L V8 powered and 4-wheel drive with Auto4 mode. Heated leather seats and heated steering wheel. Navigation, back-up camera and both front and rear park assist systems. Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted audio controls, a CD player and Bose speaker system. Dual climate controls, built-in brake controller, remote start and power rear sliding window. New brake pads and rotors were installed along with park brake shoes and hardware. Sprayed in box liner and a hard folding tonneau cover were added to the 5-foot 9-inch length box. A must-see SLT/ All Terrain 1500.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 7.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty Available

Climate Control

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
$22,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2015 GMC Sierra 1500