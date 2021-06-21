+ taxes & licensing
519-335-6565
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
519-335-6565
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Loaded 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trail Hawk in beautiful condition just traded in by a local owner. 3.2L V6 and 4 wheel drive with Command-Trac feature for various terrain situations. Heated leather seats and heated steering wheel. Navigation and back-up camera. Panoramic sunroof. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Seating for 5 people. Remote start and power hatch. Trailer hitch and wiring from the factory. A must see well optioned Jeep with only 121000 km's on the odometer.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0