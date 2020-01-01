Loaded 2015 Ram 1500 Laramie Limited. Air suspension. Navigation. Back-up camera. Heated and cooled leather seats. Heated steering wheel. Sunroof. Dual climate controls. Remote start. 8 speed transmission. Power adjust pedals. New all terrain tires. Spray in box liner. Hard folding tonneau cover. Step bars and rear power sliding window. Only 62000 km's in this beautiful well optioned Ram.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS ADD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com