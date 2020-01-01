Loaded 2015 Ram 1500 Laramie Limited. Air suspension. Navigation. Back-up camera. Heated and cooled leather seats. Heated steering wheel. Sunroof. Dual climate controls. Remote start. 8 speed transmission. Power adjust pedals. New all terrain tires. Spray in box liner. Hard folding tonneau cover. Step bars and rear power sliding window. Only 62000 km's in this beautiful well optioned Ram.
Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal!
- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Side Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- Child Seat Anchors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Anti-Theft System
- Rearview Camera
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Seats
- Exterior
-
- Tinted Glass
- Alloy Wheels
- Daytime Running Lights
- Trailer Hitch
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Running Boards/Side Steps
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Sunroof / Moonroof
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Steering Wheel Controls
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Remote Engine Start
- Mirror Memory
- Proximity Key
- Push Button Start
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Radio
- Premium Sound System
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- GPS Navigation
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- SiriusXM Radio
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Folding Rear Seat
- Heated Seats
- Leather Seats
- Split Rear Seat
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Lumbar Support
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Cooled Front Seat(s)
- Warranty
-
- Suspension
-
- Windows
-
- Trim
-
- Powertrain
-
- Engine Immobilizer
- Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
- Additional Features
-
- Navigation System
- Back-Up Camera
- Adjustable Pedals
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HD Radio
- Heated Rear Seat(s)
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
