2015 RAM 1500
Laramie Hemi 4X4 Leather Well Oiled Only 44000 KM
Pentastic Motors
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 44,495 KM
Vehicle Description
1 local owner 2015 Ram 1500 Laramie powered by 5.7L Hemi V8, 8 speed automatic transmission and 4-wheel drive. Truck has been well oiled and is rust free and was well maintained with numerous service records on the Carfax report. Heated steering wheel, heated and cooled leather seats with room for 6 people. Power adjust pedals and built in electric brake controller. Back-up camera and rear park assist. Bluetooth and steering wheel mounted audio controls. Step bars, sprayed in box liner and a folding tonneau cover were added to this Quad cab Ram with 6.5-foot box length. A super clean 2015 Laramie with only 44000 km's on the odometer.
Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers.
Vehicle Features
