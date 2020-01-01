2015 RAM 2500

1 owner accident free Ram 2500 SXT just arrived from Saskatchewan. New tires. Seating for 6 people. Bluetooth. Built in brake controller. Traction control. Puck style under bed 5th wheel hitch installed from the factory including 7way plug mounted inside the box. The interior of the box looks like it hardly ever had anything in it. This Ram is in amazing condition and ready to tow anything you need with the legendary Cummins turbo diesel.

