2015 RAM 2500

137,391 KM

Details Description Features

$41,988

+ tax & licensing
$41,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

2015 RAM 2500

2015 RAM 2500

SLT Diesel 4X4 Navigation New tires

2015 RAM 2500

SLT Diesel 4X4 Navigation New tires

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$41,988

+ taxes & licensing

137,391KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6324153
  • Stock #: 639264

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 137,391 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ram 2500 SLT. 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel. 4 wheel drive. Heated seats and heated steering wheel. Navigation and back-up camera. New tires. Dual climate controls. Steering wheel audio controls. Rear park assist. Step bars. Hard folding tonneau cover. Spray in box liner. Remote start. Well oiled and no rust as shown in pictures. A must see 2500 SLT. 

2015 Ram 2500 SLT. 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel. 4 wheel drive. Heated seats and heated steering wheel. Navigation and back-up camera. New tires. Dual climate controls. Steering wheel audio controls. Rear park assist. Step bars. Hard folding tonneau cover. Spray in box liner. Remote start. Well oiled and no rust as shown in pictures. A must see 2500 SLT. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS ADD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! **

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged

