Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 2500

163,845 KM

Details Description Features

$31,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 2500

2015 RAM 2500

SXT 6.4L 4X4 Seats 6 Only 163000 km's

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 2500

SXT 6.4L 4X4 Seats 6 Only 163000 km's

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,988

+ taxes & licensing

163,845KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7124179
  • Stock #: 705687
  • VIN: 3C6UR5CJ7FG705687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 163,845 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ram 2500 SXT crew cab powered by a 6.4L Hemi V8 engine. Automatic transmission and 4 wheel drive. Seating for 6 people. Built in brake controller. Step bars. 5th wheel rails in box along with sprayed in box liner. Only 163000 km's on this beautiful 2500 Ram.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

1981 Chevrolet C10 C...
 853 MI
$32,981 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Ram ST 6....
 203,112 KM
$27,988 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Silve...
 112,496 KM
$24,988 + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory