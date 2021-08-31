Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 RAM 2500

134,115 KM

Details Description Features

$39,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 2500

2015 RAM 2500

Power Wagon 6.4L Hemi Heated seats 4X4 New tires

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 2500

Power Wagon 6.4L Hemi Heated seats 4X4 New tires

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,988

+ taxes & licensing

134,115KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7916799
  • Stock #: 649829
  • VIN: 3C6TR5EJ4FG649829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 134,115 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally owned 2015 Ram 2500 Power wagon powered by 6.4L Hemi V8 engine and 4 wheel drive. Locking axles and disconnecting sway bar options. Heated seats and heated steering wheel. Bluetooth and steering wheel audio controls. New Sailun all terrain tires. Built in brake controller and a back-up camera. Remote start and power folding mirrors. Seating for 6 people. Floor shifter 4X4. A must see Power Wagon. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

2018 Ford F-350 XLT ...
 138,644 KM
$65,988 + tax & lic
1967 Dodge Coronet R...
 71 MI
SOLD + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 99,339 KM
$33,988 + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory