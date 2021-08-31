+ taxes & licensing
2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Locally owned 2015 Ram 2500 Power wagon powered by 6.4L Hemi V8 engine and 4 wheel drive. Locking axles and disconnecting sway bar options. Heated seats and heated steering wheel. Bluetooth and steering wheel audio controls. New Sailun all terrain tires. Built in brake controller and a back-up camera. Remote start and power folding mirrors. Seating for 6 people. Floor shifter 4X4. A must see Power Wagon.
** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com
