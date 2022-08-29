Menu
2015 RAM 5500

121,572 KM

$62,988

+ tax & licensing
$62,988

+ taxes & licensing

2015 RAM 5500

2015 RAM 5500

ST Diesel 4X4 New Tires New Brakes 121000 KM

2015 RAM 5500

ST Diesel 4X4 New Tires New Brakes 121000 KM

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$62,988

+ taxes & licensing

121,572KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9322660
  • Stock #: 519472
  • VIN: 3C7WRNFL7FG519472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 121,572 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Ram 5500 Powered by a 6.7L Cummins turbo diesel and 4-wheel drive. 6-speed Aisin automatic transmission. Full power group including: windows, locks, mirrors and cruise control. Bluetooth and built in electric brake controller. New tires and complete new brakes were just installed. Exhaust manifold gaskets were also just replaced. Easy clean vinyl floor covering and factory "Work Grade" vinyl seats with room for 6 people. 11-foot Dell all aluminum landscapers box with dump, 2-way tailgate and fold down sides. 197-inch wheelbase truck. A must see Ram 5500 dump truck.

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS AD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available!  Financing available from 5.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

