Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Express

82,849 KM

Details Description Features

$24,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

Pentastic Motors

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Express

2016 Chevrolet Express

LS 6.0L 12 passenger Only 82000 km

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Express

LS 6.0L 12 passenger Only 82000 km

Location

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

519-335-6565

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,988

+ taxes & licensing

82,849KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5789121
  • Stock #: 316609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 12
  • Mileage 82,849 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Chevy Express 3500 with 12 person seating. 6.0L V8 gas. Power group including windows, locks and mirrors. Cruise and tilt. Rear heat and air conditioning. Built in 115 volt power inverter. Van is in great condition with no rust and 4 new tires. Rear seats easily remove for more cargo space if required. A low mileage and beautiful condition people mover from right here at Pentastic Motors. 

** WE UPDATE OUR WEBSITE REGULARLY IF YOU SEE THIS ADD THE VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE! ** Pentastic Motors specializes in 4X4 Gasoline and Diesel trucks from all makes including Dodge, Ford, and General Motors. Extended warranties available! Financing available from 4.99% APR OAC. Delivery available to Southern Ontario Purchasers! We are 1.5 hrs from Pearson International Airport and offer free pick up from the airport to Purchasers. Leasing options available for Commercial/Agricultural/Personal! **NO ADMIN FEES! All vehicles are CERTIFIED and serviced unless otherwise stated! CARFAX AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES! ** Call, email, or come in for a test drive today! 1-844-4X4-TRUX www.pentasticmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Transmission Overdrive Switch
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pentastic Motors

2012 RAM 2500 ST Die...
 173,043 KM
$34,988 + tax & lic
1974 Dodge Challenge...
 49,269 MI
SOLD + tax & lic
2010 GMC Sierra 2500...
 142,293 KM
$35,988 + tax & lic

Email Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

Pentastic Motors

2011 Harriston Rd, Gorrie, ON N0G 1X0

Call Dealer

519-335-XXXX

(click to show)

519-335-6565

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory