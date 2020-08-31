2016 Chevrolet Express

+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2016 Chevy Express 3500 with 12 person seating. 6.0L V8 gas. Power group including windows, locks and mirrors. Cruise and tilt. Rear heat and air conditioning. Built in 115 volt power inverter. Van is in great condition with no rust and 4 new tires. Rear seats easily remove for more cargo space if required. A low mileage and beautiful condition people mover from right here at Pentastic Motors.
